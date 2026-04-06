Bovine tuberculosis detected in two Michigan cattle herds, officials say

Bovine tuberculosis, a bacterial disease impact all mammals, was detected in two cattle herds in two northern Michigan counties, state officials said on Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the herds are located in Alpena and Presque counties. The department says the cases were detected during annual surveillance tests.

As of April 2026, the disease was detected in three counties in Michigan this year. It was first detected in Charvlevois County.

"Both herds are located in areas where bovine TB is known to be present in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population, and both herds illustrate why it is so crucial to consistently perform surveillance testing and actively manage this disease," State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement. "The most effective way to prevent bovine TB from infecting cattle herds is to protect cattle from contact with wild deer and the disease they could be carrying, which takes the collective efforts of hunters, producers, industry, and government agencies in Michigan."

Bovine tuberculosis affects mammals and humans and is largely present in the white-tailed deer population. When a human is infected, symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the risk of a human being being infected is considered low, those who are at high risk include people who work with cattle, bison or cervids, and people who work with products from animals, such as dairy farming.