Michigan man accused of nearly causing U.S. Border Patrol vehicles to crash on I-96

A Ypsilanti man was federally charged with interfering with Border Patrol agents who were transporting inmates through actions that could have caused their vehicles to crash on Interstate 96 in Michigan.

Jacob Nathaniel Len, 30, faces a criminal complaint of impeding, intimidating or interfering with the agents during the July 7 incident, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to the court report, four uniformed officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency were in two marked Border Patrol service vehicles while transporting 15 people detained on immigration violations to a correctional facility in Michigan.

While the federal vehicles were traveling on I-96, another motorist approached in a BMW sedan and "flipped off the agents with his middle finger," the report said.

Then immediately after passing the lead transport van, the motorist cut in front of the lead van without signaling and rapidly slowed down. In response, the driver of the van quickly braked to avoid a collision. The driver of the Border Patrol vehicle behind it was forced to quickly brake to avoid striking the van.

This action was repeated twice before the motorist eventually left the freeway.

U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said the actions "cavalierly endangered" the lives of the agents, the detainees who were in transport and other drivers on the highway.

"Our agents are committed to carrying out their duties with professionalism and dedication, and we will not tolerate behavior that endangers their lives or the lives of others," Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris from the U.S. Border Patrol, Detroit Sector, said about the incident.

Len was in federal court Monday and released on bond. His next court appearance is a preliminary exam Aug. 25.

The FBI is leading the investigation, working with the Border Patrol.