Bookstock returns to Livonia for 19th year

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearing two decades of books, Bookstock returns to Laurel Park Place in Livonia for its 19th year.

Bookstock is Metro Detroit's largest used book and media sale and can be found through the halls of Laurel Park Place until April 30. Hundreds of volunteers participate annually to make the event come together and all books donated are lightly used.

"Everybody who comes, who donates feels they're doing something important by giving the books and they get a new life, they're recycled and someone else gets a chance to appreciate them," says Susie Schoenberger, a co-chair of Bookstock.

For the most part, books are being sold for $1-$3 with all proceeds going to literacy and education projects across counties in Michigan, including Wayne and Oakland.

Schoenberger has been involved for more than 15 years and says events like this are crucial to not only help raise money, but to help maintain programs in communities.

"Anything that will help or a student or even an adult learn how to read, that's what we're about," says Schoenberger

Tuesday and Wednesday are teacher appreciation days at Bookstock. From 2-7 p.m., teachers with valid identification will get 50% off their purchases.