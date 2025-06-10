Bomb threat reported at Beaumont Health Troy deemed not credible, officials say

Corewell Health officials confirmed that a bomb threat reported on Tuesday at Beaumont Health in Troy, Michigan, is not credible.

The threat prompted Oakland University police to call for an evacuation on campus.

Corewell Health says the hospital and emergency center remain open.

"Security, law enforcement and K9 teams remain onsite in an abundance of caution. Safety is a top priority, and we appreciate the swift actions of our team members and law enforcement," the health system said in a statement.

This story is developing.