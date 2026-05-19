Huron superintendent says bomb threat found at Renton Junior School was "not credible"

Police and K-9 teams searched a junior high school in Huron Township, Michigan, after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall in the building.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search at Renton Junior High School on Huron River Drive in New Boston, Huron Township police and Huron School District officials said.

"Our safety protocols were followed closely, and it was determined that no students were in danger, and the threat was not credible," Superintendent Donovan Rowe said in a letter to families. "Although this situation is not considered a credible threat, the Huron School District takes all potential threats seriously, following our safety protocols closely."

The superintendent said Renton Junior High administrators learned of the message Friday evening. School leaders then notified the Huron Township Police Department. The Huron Township School Resource Officer and Huron Township K-9 unit went to the scene.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was also called to assist.

The investigation is continuing, police said. The department asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-753-4400.

OK2SAY

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program began 10 years ago and provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potential harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.