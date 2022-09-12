Boil water alert in effect for parts of Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Many residents of the city of Gibraltar are under a boil water advisory following a water main break over the weekend.

City officials say advising people along Jefferson Avenue to boil their water before use. They also to advise to avoid doing laundry as the water may have a rusty color to it.

The boil water alert is for residents that live between the addresses of 30101 West Jefferson Ave. to 28975 West Jefferson Ave.

It's unclear when the advisory will expire.

Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.