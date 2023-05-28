Boil water advisory lifted for Wayne, parts of Romulus, Westland and Inkster

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 26, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory for Wayne, and parts of Inkster, Romulus and Westland has been lifted.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued the advisory Friday afternoon due to pressure loss in the cities.

The GLWA said in a statement Sunday that "testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations."