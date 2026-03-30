Body recovered from Detroit River believed to be missing Wyandotte man, police say

Police are investigating after a fisher found a body in the Detroit River in the waters just off John Dingell Park in Ecorse, Monday afternoon.

Wyandotte police have not identified the person, who was pulled from the river around 1 p.m. Monday, or said how they died, but said the physical description and clothing match that of missing 25-year-old Tyler Bojanowski of Wyandotte.

Authorities say that while they believe the body is that of Bojanowski, an identification is pending confirmation from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives have notified Bojanowski's family.

Bojanowski was last seen on Feb. 5. At the time, investigators said Bojanowski's passport was found at Dingell Park. Bojanowski's truck was found on Enterprise Drive in Allen Park.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.