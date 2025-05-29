Northwest Ohio police responding to call of unattended dog find body of missing Michigan woman

The remains of a woman who had been reported missing out of Boyne City, Michigan, were found in Northwest Ohio, police reported.

The Defiance (Ohio) Police Department responded to a call at 10:40 a.m. Monday that a dog was left unattended in a vehicle on the 900 block of South Clinton Street.

The vehicle was traced to a woman who had been previously reported as missing or endangered out of Boyne City, Michigan – 57-year-old Kristin Bates.

Defiance police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for the woman and started an investigation to assist with the search.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, Defiance County E-911 Center took a call from a fisherman who reported finding a body on an island near Riverside Park. The location at the Auglaize River is about a mile away from where the car was found.

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the Defiance Fire Department, and the Defiance County Coroner's Office were all involved in the ensuing investigation. The body was recovered and identified as Bates.

The case of death is under investigation pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo, Ohio.