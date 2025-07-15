Melvindale police launch investigation after body found near park

Body found near park in Melvindale, police say

Body found near park in Melvindale, police say

Police in Melvindale, Michigan, are investigating after a body was found near a park Monday evening.

Crime scene tape and investigators could be seen on July 14 at McGinty Park on Robert Street. Police said officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Police have not released the victim's identity. It is unknown how long the body was there or how the person was killed.

Neighbors told CBS News Detroit that two kids found the body. Police did not release any additional information on the case.

"The Melvindale Police Department is currently investigating the evidence and are working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office. The preliminary investigation shows no danger to the community or to the public. There is no person of interest being looked at this time," police said in a news release.

Residents who live near the park said the discovery is terrifying.

"It's so sad. I can't even imagine," said Jessica Brayman.

David Brayman said the park is usually packed with kids, but the neighborhood was quiet after the body was discovered.

"It's disheartening and it's sad. It's especially sad knowing that young children found this person," he said.