Body found by kayaker in Rouge River identified as missing Wayne County woman

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A body discovered by a kayaker in the Lower Rouge River last week has been identified as a missing Wayne County woman. 

Wayne police say a kayaker paddling down the river came across the human remains tangled along the embankment near Pershing Street last Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, they located human remains in another portion of the river. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office found additional remains in the water behind a home the next day. 

On Monday, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains are of Rosalind Taylor, 56, of Wayne. Taylor had been reported missing by family members on Aug. 18, 2024, after she did not return home. She was last seen in downtown Wayne the day she went missing. 

Taylor's remains were identified using dental records. 

A cause of death has not been determined, and the case remains under investigation. 

