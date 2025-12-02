Body found in June in Detroit River identified as missing Canadian woman

A Canadian woman has been identified as the person whose remains were found in the Detroit River in June, Canadian authorities reported.

The Windsor Police Service gave her name as Rupinder Kaur, 27, who was reported missing from Windsor in December 2024. The LaSalle Police Service found her remains in the Detroit River near Fighting Island in June, but it was not clear at the time who the woman was. Fighting Island is on the Canadian side of the border near LaSalle, Ontario, with Ecorse and Wyandotte the nearest cities in Michigan.

A forensic examination led to her identification, Windsor officials said.

No foul play is suspected.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Kaur's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," Windsor police said.