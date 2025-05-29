Body found in Clinton River under Gratiot Avenue bridge in Mount Clemens

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office pulled a body from the Clinton River Thursday afternoon after a caller reported seeing two feet in the middle of the river.

The sheriff's office responded to a call around 2:25 p.m. Thursday after a man reported spotting what appeared to be two feet in the river under the southbound Gratiot Avenue bridge in Mount Clemens. The caller also reported seeing a lot of debris in the water.

Deputies responded to the river and confirmed a body was underwater. The sheriff's office's marine division removed the body from the water. Deputies have not identified the body or said if the person was a victim of a crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.