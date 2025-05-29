Watch CBS News
Body found in Clinton River under Gratiot Avenue bridge in Mount Clemens

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office pulled a body from the Clinton River Thursday afternoon after a caller reported seeing two feet in the middle of the river. 

The sheriff's office responded to a call around 2:25 p.m. Thursday after a man reported spotting what appeared to be two feet in the river under the southbound Gratiot Avenue bridge in Mount Clemens. The caller also reported seeing a lot of debris in the water. 

Deputies responded to the river and confirmed a body was underwater. The sheriff's office's marine division removed the body from the water. Deputies have not identified the body or said if the person was a victim of a crime. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

