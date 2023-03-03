Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found at abandoned juvenile detention center in Monroe County

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found at the Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the location and found Monroe City resident Kayla Sedoskey on the floor inside the building. She was declared dead at the scene. 

State police say the cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact D/Sgt. Michael Peterson at Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-384-5308. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.