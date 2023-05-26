Watch CBS News
Boaters urged to stay safe, drive sober on the water over Memorial Day weekend

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With warm weather in the forecast this Memorial Day weekend, boaters and jet skiers will be out on the water. 

Police agencies will be ramping up patrols to make sure boaters have everything they need to stay safe. 

Officials say properly fitting life jackets are a must, and boat drivers must remain sober. Items like fire extinguishers and flotation devices, as well as properly deploying an anchor can all prevent deaths.

With safety top of mind, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office hosted a marine safety day ahead of the holiday weekend. 

"Last year, unfortunately, in the Macomb County portion of Lake St. Clair, we had two fatalities … and they couldn't swim back to the boat as the current took it away," said Lt. Gary Wiegand of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. 

The U.S. Coast Guard says 75% of boating deaths in 2020 were due to drowning, and 86% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket. 

