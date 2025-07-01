Watch CBS News
Jobbie Nooner boater rescued by U.S. Patrol after fall into Lake St. Clair

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A person who fell into Lake St. Clair during the Jobbie Nooner boat party Friday was rescued by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection crew. 

The Border Patrol had given advance notice that its staff would be in the area during the traditional boat party, as Lake St. Clair falls along the international border between the United States and Canada. That effort included assigning marine officers from the CBP Marysville Station in Michigan, whose patrol area includes Lake St. Lair. 

That's how the crew was in the area, and got involved with the rescue of a person who was struggling to stay above water near Gull Island, the party's landmark site. 

"Border Patrol agents are often the first on scene and are committed to keeping our communities safe on and off the border," the report said. "Always wear a life jacket when you're on the water and stay safe!" 

