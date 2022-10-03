Boathouse Beer Fest to help restore Belle Isle Treasure

It was an afternoon of sipping beer on the Detroit River outside of the Belle Isle Boat House and it was for a good cause, to raise money to go towards restoring it. AJ Walker

The Belle Isle Boathouse has seen better days. It's been closed for years and is badly in need of repairs.

The Boathouse Beer Fest will bring the building one step closer to being restored to its glory.

"It's a great cause we're helping to restore and do a community fundraiser for the old boathouse. Obviously, you can tell that it needs some work," said Rick Pink, Marketing Director of Detroit Social Events. "We usually bring anywhere between 10-15 hundred people down here. And it's a great day on the water."

People lined up early ready to grab a glass and try the variety of local beers.

"I think is wonderful. Plus, the boathouse hasn't been open since the eighties," said David Goins a Detroit resident. "Since I've been coming, I'd never seen it open. So it'd be wonderful to get that established and rebuilt."