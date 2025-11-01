Blue Water Bridge toll to increase to $5 for motorists traveling to Canada

The toll for motorists driving from Port Huron, Michigan, to Ontario, Canada, on the Blue Water Bridge is rising to $5 starting on Dec. 1, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Friday.

Officials said raising the rate from $4 to $5 is the second step in a planned, staggered increase. The toll rose from $3 to $4 in December 2024 following an "overwhelming response" from a public survey, according to the state agency.

from $4 to $5 will help with bridge maintenance and operations costs, and improvements for the Blue Water Bridge Plaza.

The toll jumped from $3 to $4 in December 2024 following an "overwhelming response" from a public survey, according to the state agency.

The $5 toll will apply to all cars, with an additional $5 for each extra axle. The rate for trucks and buses will be $5.25 per axle, the agency said.

Edge Pass holders will receive a discount of 50 cents each time they cross.