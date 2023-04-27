Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Bloomfield Township skating club with AR-15

Benjamin Denning Bloomfield Township Police Department

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man has been arraigned after he left a voicemail threatening to shoot up a Bloomfield Township skating club with an AR-15, and police were able to locate him because he identified himself in the message.

On Tuesday, April 18, Benjamin Denning, 38, of Pontiac, left a threatening message for the Detroit Skate Club located at 888 Denison Court, threatening to shoot up the club and any officer that responded. In the message, he left his first and last name.

Police discovered that Denning had a warrant for malicious use of telecommunications services out of the 48th District Court from October 2020. This incident involved inappropriate communications with court personnel.

The case was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, and a one-count misdemeanor warrant for misuse of telecommunications services was issued on April 25.

On Wednesday, April 26, Denning was arraigned. He was denied bond for his threats against the skating club and was given a $300,000 cash bond for the previous warrant.