Individual found dead by Bloomfield Township police during welfare check; investigation ongoing

Police in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, are investigating after officers found an individual dead inside a home during a welfare check on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the officers responded to the request for a welfare check at a home on the 4600 block of Hedgewood Drive around 12:15 p.m. They found a person dead when they arrived.

Police also found a distressed family member during the incident. They had allegedly been living with the dead individual for an extended period of time.

Officers called crisis negotiators and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team for safety purposes.

According to police, the community is not at risk, with there being no obvious signs of foul play.

Investigators at the scene were taking what appeared to be a computer hard drive out of the home.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved until all immediate family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.