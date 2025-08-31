Bloomfield Hills health care workers issue strike notice in response to alleged wage cuts

Over 100 health care workers at a facility in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, have issued a 10-day strike notice in response to announced wage cuts, the union that represents the staff said on Sunday.

According to Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan, management at Optalis Health and Rehabilitation Center of Bloomfield Hills notified its workers last week that their wages would be slashed by up to $10 per hour starting on Labor Day.

"The wage cut would jeopardize residents' care, while also violating the facility's current union contract and the National Labor Relations Act," SEIU HCMI said in a news release Sunday.

Quiana Martin, a nursing assistant and member of SEIU HCMI, said cutting wages "undermines the stability of care inside this facility."

According to the union, Optalis Healthcare took over the Bloomfield Hills facility in July.

Union officials said workers are prepared to conduct a three-day unfair labor practice strike beginning on Sept. 9 if Optalis Healthcare moves forward with the wage cuts.

CBS Detroit has reached out to Optalis for comment.