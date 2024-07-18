Bissell recalls more than 3.5 million steam cleaners due to burn risk

7/18: CBS Morning News 7/18: CBS Morning News 20:28

Bissell is recalling more than 3.5 million steam cleaners sold across the U.S. and in Canada because the handheld products can spew hot water or steam, potentially burning users, the company said Thursday in a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves multiple models of the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners in the model series 39N7 and 2994, with "STEAM SHOT" or "POWER STEAMER" printed on the side. Colors include, green, pink, blue, orange, white, back, purple and red.

Bissell has received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries, according to the recall.

Bissell has received more than 150 reports of consumers sustaining minor burns while using the company's recalled steam cleaner. Bissell

Manufactured in China, the steamers were sold online and in stores including Amazon, HSN (formerly known as Home Shopping Network), Target and Walmart from August 2008 through May 2024 for between $35 and $40, according to the recall notice.

About 3.2 million of the steamers were sold nationwide, with about 355,000 sold in Canada, according to Bissell.

People who own the recalled steamers are urged to stop using them and to contact Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Bissell to receive a $60 credit or a $40 refund. Instructions can be found here.

The announcement follows the April recall of more than 2 million Black+Decker garment steamers blamed for scalding dozens of users. The CPSC in November said HSN would pay a $16 million fine for waiting years to disclose a dangerous defect in millions of clothes steamers before recalling them in 2021.