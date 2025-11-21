Birmingham schools, Beverly Hills police investigating social media post depicting weapons

Police and school officials in Oakland County, Michigan, are investigating a social media post made by a high school student that included an image depicting several rifles.

The Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the matter after getting a tip through the Michigan OK2Say hotline system, Birmingham Public Schools officials said. The school district was informed about the incident Thursday evening.

"There was no immediate threat to the community and there were no guns located at the individual's residence," Beverly Hills Public Safety Director Edward Arnold said.

While Groves High School principal Othamian Peterson Sr. said in a letter to parents that the individual who posted the image was a student at the school, "there was no direct threat made toward any individual or toward the school."

Out of an abundance of caution, the principal's letter added, the student involved will not be allowed to return to Groves High School while the incident remains under investigation.

In addition, there was an increased police presence Friday morning at Groves High School and some of the other Birmingham school buildings.

"We are grateful to the parents and students who promptly reached out upon seeing this post. Their quick action enabled us to collaborate with law enforcement and respond swiftly," the school district said.

OK2Say is a state of Michigan school safety hotline intended for reports of potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students. The program is now in its 10th year and received a record number of tips during 2024.