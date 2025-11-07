Historic Community House in Birmingham, Michigan to close, leaving childcare in limbo

The Community House, a century-old staple in Birmingham, Michigan, announced this week it will close its doors next year.

The closure has many parents in the community rattled, especially the ones who utilize the organization's Early Childhood Center. One parent tells CBS News Detroit she's now left scrambling for childcare.

"I was so floored and so devastated. I cried my eyes out like, I could not believe it," said Holly Glisky, whose kids have attended the Early Childhood Center for years.

"The way that the teachers have treated my family and my kids is above and beyond. There is so much genuine love and care and trust that I have in them."

In May 2026, the Early Childhood Center will close, followed by The Community House on July 1, 2026, leaving childcare in limbo for parents like Glisky.

"Those options are really limited, and good options are even more limited," said Glisky.

CBS News Detroit learned that the iconic, century-old Community House will transition to become the Birmingham Area Community Foundation. Its mission is to provide grants to local nonprofits that may be underfunded and scholarships for students.

The foundation says this evolution is an essential step in ensuring the long-term sustainability and viability of The Community House's contributions to the community and legacy continue.

Due to the change, a large space is no longer needed. CBS News Detroit also learned the building is being sold, and new owners have not been determined yet, meaning it's not clear what's next for the space.

"My heart just goes out to the teachers and the administrators and the staff here that have been incredible and are losing their jobs, which is just so unfortunate," Glisky said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to The Community House and received the following statement from President Alison Gaudreau:

"We've made the decision to evolve The Community House thoughtfully and with careful consideration. While we know some individuals, families and patrons will be impacted we are sharing this news now to provide ample time to explore other options and make any alternative arrangements. We have worked with affected patrons to ensure any event deposits were addressed and returned swiftly. In the meantime, programs and events will continue as planned through June 30, 2026."

Meantime, Glisky says she and other families are collaborating, hoping to save this staple from shuttering its doors.

"Can we fundraise? Can we support the building in other ways? The building is also being sold, so can another buyer buy the childcare center, for example, and continue to operate it? We're really trying to brainstorm and really encourage families and parents that have been impacted to come together and reach out and ask questions and do all that we can," said Glisky.

The Birmingham Area Community Foundation will hold a series of discussions on this transition for the public next month. Anyone interested in attending must register.

