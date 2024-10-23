Man accused of inappropriately touching women while riding a bike in Ferndale, police say

Michigan church leader charged with criminal sexual conduct, RNC lawsuit tossed and more top stories

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ferndale say a man is accused of inappropriately touching women while passing them on a bike.

At least three known incidents are being investigated, according to police. The incidents occurred in various locations around the city.

Police are now seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest. The person is described as a Black man with long curly hair who was seen riding a motorcycle-style bike.

Investigators say the man allegedly targeted women walking alone.

Ferndale Police Department

"We strongly urge residents, particularly women, to remain vigilant while walking, avoid distractions such as using phones or headphones, and report any suspicious behavior immediately," Ferndale police said in a news release.

Authorities say there will be increased patrol in the impacted areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

