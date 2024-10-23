Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of inappropriately touching women while riding a bike in Ferndale, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan church leader charged with criminal sexual conduct, RNC lawsuit tossed and more top stories
Michigan church leader charged with criminal sexual conduct, RNC lawsuit tossed and more top stories 03:00

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ferndale say a man is accused of inappropriately touching women while passing them on a bike.

At least three known incidents are being investigated, according to police. The incidents occurred in various locations around the city.

Police are now seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest. The person is described as a Black man with long curly hair who was seen riding a motorcycle-style bike.

Investigators say the man allegedly targeted women walking alone. 

Police search for man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ferndale
Ferndale Police Department

"We strongly urge residents, particularly women, to remain vigilant while walking, avoid distractions such as using phones or headphones, and report any suspicious behavior immediately," Ferndale police said in a news release.

Authorities say there will be increased patrol in the impacted areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

Kelly Vaughen contributed to this report.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.