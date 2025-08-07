These are the top public and private high schools in Michigan, rankings show

The start of another school year is right around the corner, and a new ranking reveals the best high schools in Michigan.

Niche has released its list of the best public and private high schools and school districts in every state.

Private high schools were measured on the top colleges students attend, college enrollment, culture and diversity, student-teacher ratio and parent and student surveys on overall experience, while public schools were measured on academics, teachers, clubs and activities, sports, resources and facilities, culture and diversity and parent and student surveys on overall experience.

Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills takes top billing as the best private high school and best high school for STEM in Michigan and ranks as the top private K-12 school in the state. It's ranked the No. 23 best private K-12 school in the U.S.

International Academy in Bloomfield Hills is the top-ranked public high school in Michigan and the 14th-ranked public high school in the U.S.

Novi Community Schools in Oakland County is the top-ranked school district in the state and the 21st best district in the U.S. Each district received grades based on academics, teachers, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on overall experience, sports, clubs and activities, and resources and facilities.

Here are the best high schools and school districts in Michigan, according to Niche.

Top 10 public high schools in Michigan

1. International Academy (Bloomfield Hills)

2. Novi High School (Novi)

3. Troy High School (Troy)

4. Washtenaw International High School (Ypsilanti)

5. Pioneer High School (Ann Arbor)

6. Huron High School (Ann Arbor)

7. Northville High School (Northville)

8. Okemos High School (Okemos)

9. Rochester Adams High School (Rochester Hills)

10. Community High School (Ann Arbor)

Top 10 private high schools in Michigan

1. Cranbrook Schools (Bloomfield Hills)

2. Greenhills School (Ann Arbor)

3. Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills)

4. Interlochen Arts Academy (Interlochen)

5. The Roeper School (Bloomfield Hills)

6. University Liggett School (Grosse Pointe Woods)

7. Rudolf Steiner School of Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor)

8. Michigan Islamic Academy (Ann Arbor)

9. Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit (West Bloomfield)

10. Academy of Sacred Heart (Bloomfield Hills)

Top 10 school districts in Michigan

1. Novi Community School District (Oakland County)

2. Northville Public Schools (Wayne and Oakland counties)

3. Troy School District (Oakland County)

4. Oakland Schools (Oakland County)

5. Bloomfield Hills Schools (Oakland County)

6. Okemos Public Schools (Ingham County)

7. Rochester Community School District (Oakland County)

8. Van Buren Intermediate School District (Van Buren County)

9. Birmingham Public Schools (Oakland County)

10. New Buffalo Area Schools (Berrien County)