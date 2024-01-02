Consumers Energy crews to work on natural gas system in Berkley over next few months

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Consumers Energy crews will be upgrading the natural gas system in Berkley, with work starting this week, city officials said.

The work will be done on Bacon Avenue between 12 Mile Road and Catalpa Drive. It will start on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and last through March.

City officials say the work to modernize the system is necessary to ensure there is safe and reliable natural gas service throughout Berkley.

Crews will install an underground pipeline and then restore the impacted areas, with portions of Bacon Avenue being affected throughout the project.

This work is part of a $2 billion Consumers Energy project to replace aging natural gas systems in Michigan.

Anyone with questions should contact EIRPCustomerConcerns@cmsenergy.com or visit here.