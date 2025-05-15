Bedrock's Decked Out Detroit bringing back summer activities

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

Bedrock's Decked Out Detroit is bringing back summer streetscapes downtown with free activities this month.

Beginning on May 22, there will be a "Wheel of Fun" on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, featuring sidewalk games and other family-friendly events.

On Thursdays, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., people can enjoy music, pose for watercolor portraits, and build bouquets at a flower cart. Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., there will be a free yoga session.

Saturdays include DIY bracelet making from noon to 4 p.m., face painting, balloons, and temporary tattoos. On Sundays, arts and crafts, cornhole, and live sketches will be available between noon and 4 p.m. During that same time, rotating pop-up shops will be outside 1401 Woodward Ave. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beginning on June 19, 1413 Woodward Ave. will turn into a DIY workshop called "CREATE by Decked Out Detroit" that offers free instructor-led arts and crafts classes.

Other things coming to Decked Out Detroit are art installations at 1401 Woodward Ave. and on the 1200 block of Woodward. In the 1500 block of Woodward, there will be a trumpet flowers installation and music with 27 interactive buttons.

"Bedrock's Decked Out Detroit initiatives transform the everyday into unexpected, enriching experiences for both residents and visitors. Our goal is to create memorable moments that celebrate Detroit's culture and bring people together in the heart of the city," said Francesca Eid, vice president of experience at Bedrock, in a statement.

Decked Out Detroit will be open from May 22 through Oct. 31