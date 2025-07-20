Federal bill banning hunters from bear baiting on public lands introduced by Michigan representative

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Michigan's 13th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bill that would ban hunters from intentionally placing food on federal public lands to attract bears.

The Don't Feed the Bears Act was introduced to the House by Rep. Thanedar on Wednesday. He said the practice, known as bear baiting, "Creates danger for both people and animals."

The legislation directs federal land management agencies to enforce the ban, Thenedar's office said in a news release.

"This bill is about strengthening public safety, animal welfare and responsible wildlife management," Thenedar said.

He added that bait stations can cause bears to lose their natural fear of humans, which increases the chances of a conflict between a bear and human.

Bear baiting is legal in Michigan, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. Hunters are allowed to "establish or tend to" up to three bait stations, using meat, fish, baked goods, jams, jellies, sweeteners and candies, pie filling, yogurts and granola, the agency said.

Bait placed on public lands in Michigan must be placed on the ground and cannot be held with containers of any kind, according to the DNR.

"There are effective and ethical ways to hunt that do not endanger the public or alter the natural behavior of wildlife," Thenedar said.

The bill is co-sponsored by three Democratic U.S. House members, including Rep. André Carson of Indiana, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C.

According to one study that looked at brown bear attacks from 2000 to 2015, North America recorded an annual average of 11.4 attacks. In that period, most of them occurred in western mountain states and Alaska.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Michigan Bear Hunters Association for comment.