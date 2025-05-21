Barricades, signs installed to curb cut-through traffic on street in Independence Township

At the beginning of May, CBS News Detroit spoke to many people who shared their frustrations about the bumper-to-bumper traffic on their residential street in Oakland County's Independence Township.

Since then, new traffic measures have been put in place. But are they helping?

Residents say cars cutting through Bluegrass Drive is nothing new. However, they say congestion only got worse with the recent construction on Interstate 75.

"It gets nuts, like it's pretty crazy getting out, getting in. I try to find cut-throughs even to get to my own house," said resident Celeste Duynslager.

The traffic is so intense that the Michigan Department of Transportation recently set up double barricades and "no through traffic" signs at both entrances of the road. Neighbors like Beverly Gavette and Duynslager say it has helped, but not entirely.

"It has lessened it up. It's during school time, I think it buckles up. It seems better than it was, I tell ya," said Gavette.

"I mean it's very apparent you're not supposed to go down this road and it has helped a little bit I guess, but there's just people who just don't care," Duynslager said.

Police have even stepped up enforcement, pulling people over, especially trucks. Residents say they're a step in the right direction, but they do have a message for drivers cutting through this neighborhood.

"Well, just go a little slower. They still speed. They don't know what 25 is at all down here," Gavette said.

"In all fairness, I see both sides. But living here is just another thing. This is a subdivision and there's children and there's dogs. I know it's become a cut through, and I get you're frustration, but at the same time, this is still a neighborhood," said Duynslager.