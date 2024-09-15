Barricaded man shot after firing at Farmington Hills police, sheriff says

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A man was shot by law enforcement in Farmington Hills Sunday afternoon after shooting at police, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say Farmington Hills police went to a house in the area of Middlebelt and 12 Mile Roads on a report of domestic assault.

The sheriff's office says the female victim left the house and police attempted to make contact with the man when he took a rifle and opened fire.

Officers then took cover and requested backup from other law enforcement agencies, including SWAT.

Two kids were inside the house while the man was shooting. The sheriff's office says the kids, who belong to the victim, barricaded themselves in an upstairs room. The man tried to break into the room, but the kids were able to escape.

The man opened fire outside the front door shortly after the kids escaped, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple homes and police cars were struck by the gunfire.

"A sniper from the swat team fired one shot in return fire and stopped the threat," the sheriff's office said.

The man was given aid right after he was shot and then transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Macomb County special investigation unit will review the shot taken by the sniper.