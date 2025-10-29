Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in Livonia

The Livonia Police Department remains on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers were conducting a welfare check on a man having a mental health episode in the 35000 block of Ann Arbor Trail. Officers then heard a gunshot from inside the home, but no injuries have been reported.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.