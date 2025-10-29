Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to barricaded gunman situation in Livonia

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Livonia Police Department remains on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers were conducting a welfare check on a man having a mental health episode in the 35000 block of Ann Arbor Trail. Officers then heard a gunshot from inside the home, but no injuries have been reported.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue