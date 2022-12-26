Barricaded gunman peacefully surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police

(CBS DETROIT) - A barricaded gunman peacefully surrendered after a seven-hour standoff with police on Detroit's east side.

Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes updated the public and said that at about 1 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers followed up on a report they received on Saturday of a violent person with a weapon in the 4800 block of Maryland Street.

HAPPENING NOW: Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes provides an update on an active barricaded gunman scene in the area of E. Warren & Maryland. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Sunday, December 25, 2022

The man's family told police he had been violent to them, and when the family felt he was spiraling mentally and they couldn't bring him back to "baseline," they asked police for help.

In addition to this, Hayes also said the man has a mental condition that prohibited him from owning a firearm.

The crisis negotiation team was at the scene working to get the man, who was the only person inside the home, to surrender.

"We just want to get you some help," said Hayes in a livestream on Sunday. "We don't want anyone hurt and that's all we want. We want you to be able to enjoy Christmas and many others, whatever the future has for you. Please come out. And again, we just want to resolve this peacefully."

Police say the man peacefully surrendered just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to a local hospital.