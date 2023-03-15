Barricaded gunman charged in non-fatal shootings of two MSP troopers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection to the non-fatal shootings of two Michigan State Police troopers on March 10.

Andre Neal Hardaway, of Detroit, has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession and four counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Friday, March 10, at about 5:01 p.m. in the 10200 block of Outer Drive in Detroit.

Officials say Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department were investigating the residence. When they were lawfully inside the home, Hardaway allegedly fired several shots, striking and injuring two troopers.

Troopers returned fire and non-fatally struck Hardaway.

The injured troopers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials say Hardaway then barricaded himself inside the home.

After a standoff that lasted approximately three and a half hours, Hardaway exited the home.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"The alleged actions of this defendant took place when members of law enforcement were carrying out their lawful duties," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This is yet another clear example that highlights the dangerousness and uncertainty of their jobs."

He was arraigned on Wednesday, March 15, and given an $850,000 cash bond.

Hardaway's probable cause conference is scheduled for March 22, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for March 29.