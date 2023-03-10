2 Michigan State Police troopers injured in shooting in Detroit, suspect arrested

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured in a shooting Friday evening on Detroit's west side.

According to a tweet from MSP, the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of W. Outer Drive.

State police say two members of its Emergency Support Team were injured. The troopers are expected to survive.

Police say there was a barricaded situation inside the home but it ended after the suspect was arrested. Two other people were in the home and were not injured.

In a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White said MSP was assisting DPD in serving a search warrant and the suspect "became violent and fired shots at the officers."

White said he has spoken to officers.

"They're both in a lot of pain. One of them has an incredible sense of humor, so he made a joke for me to mention to his colonel that he won't be able to make it to the meeting tomorrow," White said. "I was very happy to do that because it could be a lot worse, Just to see them both upright and talking but in a whole lot of pain and heading to surgery ... that's the best outcome at this point."