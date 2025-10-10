Banana Ball includes Detroit on its 2026 exhibition tour

Banana Ball is including Detroit on its 2026 tour – and the league says it's time to sign up for a chance to buy tickets.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, high-energy style of exhibition baseball introduced by the Savannah Bananas. The popularity of Savannah's performances that included trick plays, dance moves and tweaks to traditional baseball rules resulted in creation of a Bananas World Tour in 2025 that visited 40 cities.

The 2026 tour includes more teams and more competitions, along with the debut of the Banana Ball Championship League.

The Detroit shows are September 18 and 19 at Comerica Park, presented in partnership with 313 Presents and the Detroit Sports Commission. The Detroit games will feature the Firefighters vs. Party Animals, who are two of the teams in the league.

Those who wish to attend the Detroit games can join the lottery list that closes November 1. A random drawing will take place among the lottery entrants for a chance to purchase available tickets. Details are on the Banana Ball website.