Ball python rescued from wastewater plant inlet area in Windsor, Ontario

A ball python was noticed making its way near the inlet screening system of a Canadian sanitary sewer plant, and has since been placed under the care of the local humane society

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society reported Saturday on the find at the Little River Pollution Control Plant in Windsor, Ontario, a wastewater facility serving part of the city of Windsor and the nearby community of Tecumseh.

The snake was first seen near the plant inlet screens, nearly 25 feet below ground, before making its way into a collection bin and attempting to climb to safety.

One of the plant crews retrieved the snake and called the Humane Society's animal protection officer.

"Over the years, staff at the plant have recovered many animals from the screening system, but snakes, unfortunately, don't often survive the experience. We're grateful this one was found in time - it's now receiving care from our medical team, who are hopeful it will make a full recovery," the Humane Society said.

"This situation is also an important reminder: exotic pets should never be released into the environment. If you can no longer care for an animal, please reach out for help finding safe alternatives."

Ball pythons are native to Africa, where they are also known as the royal python, according to Animals.net. They are primarily nocturnal and not venomous. The species will feed on small mammals such as rats and mice, and snakes wrap themselves around prey to suffocate for a kill.