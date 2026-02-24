Babysitter charged with child abuse of injured toddler, prosecutors say

A Southeast Michigan woman who was babysitting a toddler has been charged with first-degree child abuse after the child was learned to have serious brain damage.

Swapna Hari, 44, of Troy, was charged in connection with injuries that the toddler suffered on Sept. 3, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said Tuesday. Hari was babysitting the child at the time, and told authorities that the child fell backwards while eating and began choking.

McDonald said the toddler was hospitalized with severe head trauma and serious brain damage, with injuries that authorities consider to be inconsistent with choking or a backwards fall.

"In a single moment, this healthy and happy 13-month-old child suffered a life-changing injury, allegedly at the hands of this defendant," McDonald said.

The charge of first-degree child abuse is punishable by up to life in prison, upon conviction.