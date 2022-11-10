Baby strollers recalled after 8 reported injuries

(CBS DETROIT) - Mockingbird is recalling baby strollers that pose a risk of a child falling while in the stroller.

The recall is for Mockingbird's Single-to-Double strollers. The aluminum strollers have black seats and the canopies come in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers recall Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lower end of the frame can crack, causing a child to fall while inside the stroller.

There are 138 reported cracks in the frame and eight known injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising.

The company is recalling 149,000 strollers. They have lot numbers between 20091 and 22602. You can find the lot number on the white product label on the inner left side of the stroller frame, near the top of the basket.

Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers product label Consumer Product Safety Commission

The strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide from March 2020 to September 2022. They were also sold online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com.

The stroller can be fixed with a reinforcement kit that will be provided by Mockingbird for free. That kit includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller.

Mockingbird is reaching out customers known to have purchased the stroller. However, the company may not be aware of some customers. Parents are urged to immediately stop using the strollers and contact Mockingbird.