Quick action by bystanders, police, saved 5-month-old from choking at Sterling Heights Walmart

A police officer from Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been praised for his quick response after a 5-month-old infant suffered from a medical emergency at a local Walmart.

"The Sterling Heights Police Department prides itself on being ready for any chaotic or unexpected incident," the department said. "Officer Talia's quick and heroic actions undoubtedly saved this baby's life."

The family was shopping about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Walmart, 33201 Van Dyke Avenue, police said. Sterling Heights Police Officer Edwar Talia was at the store on a special assignment detail when he was alerted to a medical emergency across the store. The child, who was breastfeeding, had started choking and then stopped breathing, the report said.

A Sterling Heights (Michigan) police officer arrives to assist a 5-month-old baby who was choking and had stopped breathing Nov. 1, 2025, at the Walmart on Van Dyke Avenue. Sterling Heights Police Department

Once he learned of the circumstances, Talia ran over to where the mother, Bayley Simon, and other family had gathered.

He asked to hold the baby and began giving continuous back blows to the child in an attempt to force air out and clear the airway.

"It's OK. Come on baby," he could be heard saying on bodycam video.

The child developed hiccups and started to breathe more normally by the time medics arrived on scene.

"The swift actions of Officer Talia — along with assistance from witnesses on scene — were instrumental in saving the child's life," police said.