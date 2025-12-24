Watch CBS News
Babies in Henry Ford NICU gets a visit from Santa Claus

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Babies at Henry Ford Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received a visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Nurses dressed the babies in festive outfits and set photoshoots with St. Nick. 

"For many of these newborns spending their first Christmas in the hospital, the tradition ensures families still experience the joy of the season," Henry Ford said in a news release. 

"This annual visit with Santa is just one way the Henry Ford Health team members bring comfort and cheer to patients and families in the health systems hospitals in Metro Detroit, Jackson, and Grand Blanc during the holidays."

