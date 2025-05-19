Michigan officials warn against touching foam on lakes, rivers

The foam people can find on shorelines in Michigan doesn't just smell a little gross; state officials say it's dangerous to touch and accidentally consume.

Officials say a combination of water movement, pollution, or natural contaminants causes foam to form. The foam developing at Thompson Lake in Livingston County is similar to what you'll find in lakes and streams across the state.

"Just when water is churned up, foam can occur, and it can be a bright white foam. It can be an off white or brown color," said Andrea Keatley, a manager in environmental assessment with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Keatley said MDHHS is trying to get the word out as more people go to the water as the weather warms.

"We want to make sure that people are avoiding that contact of that foam and really important to have them to wash it off if they do come in contact with it, just to reduce their exposure to what could be in that foam," said Keatley.

She said the foam can have bacteria and pollutants like forever chemicals, also called PFAS.

"We're really concerned about people that it accidentally get it into their mouth and swallowing it," said Keatley.

She told CBS News Detroit that the foam on the shoreline doesn't mean you must avoid the water altogether. Instead, ensure you rinse off after being in lake or river water.

"Clear water is good to rinse off," she said.

The same goes for pups. They shouldn't be allowed to eat the foam; if they go into the lake water, they need a bath with fresh water when they get home.

"Break down the dirt and the stuff that could be trapped in the fur or on your skin is always really good practice," Keatley said.