University of Michigan student who died in extreme cold was intoxicated at the time, autopsy shows

Autopsy results show that a University of Michigan student who was found dead on campus in January died as a result of extreme cold exposure, aggravated by "acute ethanol intoxication."

The Michigan Medicine Pathology and Clinical Laboratories report, completed March 8, and was made available to CBS News Detroit on Thursday.

Lucas Mattson, 19, "was exposed to prolonged cold environmental conditions while intoxicated," the pathology report said. Testing at the time of the autopsy found a blood alcohol level of 0.156% in his body. Michigan law considers a blood alcohol level of 0.08 to be over the legal limit for drivers over 21, and 0.02 to be over the legal limit for drivers under 21.

Mattson was a sophomore at the University of Michigan when he was reported missing, having last been seen around 1 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 1700 block of Hill Street. His body was found in the 1500 block of Cambridge Road.

He was found wearing a short-sleeved shirt, pants, shoes and socks; no coat or winter outerwear, based on details listed in the pathology report. At the time he was known to be outside, temperatures were about 15 degrees F, dropping to below 0 degrees during the next few hours.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office immediately began an investigation into the cause and manner of death and requested the autopsy. Police said at the time there were no signs of trauma, and foul play was not suspected.

Attorney Bobby Raitt, who is representing the Mattson family, later said the teen was at a party at the Delta Chi fraternity on Hill Street on Jan. 22, where he claims the underage student was served alcohol, which he says led to his death.

Delta Chi is listed on the university's Greek Life website as under "interim suspension which includes all chapter activities" as of Jan. 25.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 6, 2026.