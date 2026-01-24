Missing University of Michigan student found dead in Ann Arbor after nearly 20-hour search in "extreme cold"

A 19-year-old man reported missing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday, was found dead following a nearly 20-hour search in "extreme cold conditions," according to police.

Lucas Mattson was last seen walking on the 1700 block of Hill Street, on the University of Michigan campus, without a coat around 1 a.m. on Friday. Police said he was reported missing to officials around 15 hours later.

Officers, the U of M Division of Public Safety and Security and a drone unit with the university's police department searched in the cold conditions and found a body, identified as Mattson, on the 1900 block of Cambridge Road on Saturday around 12:05 p.m., according to police.

"Our hearts are with Lucas's family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time," university safety officials said in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

The college's student newspaper, The Michigan Daily, said Mattson was a sophomore at the U of M.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death. Police said there are no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.