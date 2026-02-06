Attorney investigating University of Michigan student's death for potential lawsuit

An attorney is investigating the death of 19-year-old University of Michigan sophomore Lucas Mattson, nearly two weeks after his body was found southeast of central campus following a 20-hour-long search.

Attorney Bobby Raitt, who is representing the Mattson family, says he sent a letter to U of M and a fraternity close to where police found Mattson, telling them to preserve all evidence related to this case.

Raitt says Mattson was at a party at the Delta Chi fraternity on Hill Street on Jan. 22, where he claims the underage student was served alcohol, which he says led to his death.

"I asked the fraternity brother [who Mattson knew], 'Did he drink in any way, shape, or form before he arrived?' 'A hundred percent not.' 'Did he bring any liquor to the fraternity?' 'A hundred percent not,'" Raitt said.

He says Mattson left the party around 1 a.m. on Jan. 23, wearing only a t-shirt and jeans in freezing temperatures. He says it was the last time anyone saw him alive.

"We need to show that a minor was served, and we're 100% sure that this fraternity provided this 19-year-old young man with the liquor that was in his system, that caused him to wander off," Raitt said.

No lawsuits have yet been filed, but Raitt says his findings could lead to legal action against the fraternity, the university, or both.

When asked about the likelihood of a future lawsuit against Delta Chi, Raitt said, "I'd say it's about 95% likely, and the extra 5% is if they come to us and they sit down and they're going to be reasonable to avoid a lawsuit, but I just don't see that happening right away."

The letter he sent calls on both U of M and Delta Chi to preserve all cellphone, doorbell, surveillance and other media recordings associated with the party, and for the fraternity to tell any of its members or those associated with them to do the same.

He also asks the university to preserve all documents they have related to their Delta Chi chapter and any attempts to keep fraternities and sororities from giving alcohol to underaged students.

"You can't serve anyone under the age of 21. [Fraternities] are going to do that. It doesn't mean it's right, and it doesn't mean it's legal because it's a college campus or a fraternity, but if you're going to do it, put protections in place for these kids," he said.

The U of M Greek Life website acknowledges an interim suspension of Delta Chi by its national headquarters on Jan. 25, 2026, including all university chapter activities.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Delta Chi's headquarters for a response to Raitt's letter, but has yet to hear back.