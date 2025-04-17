Detroit man charged with shooting autistic teen who was lost after a ride drop-off

A Detroit man faces multiple charges in the April 9 shooting of an 18-year-old autistic man who was lost after a ride service dropped him off at the wrong location.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy related the circumstances in a press release issued Thursday.

"It is hard for me to fathom the utter lack of compassion and empathy in some people. The alleged facts in this case are disturbing and completely devoid of humaneness," Worthy said in her statement.

The victim, who is from River Rouge, had to get hospital treatment for his injuries.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. on April 9 in the area of Lenox Street and East Warren Avenue in Detroit. The victim was "mistakenly dropped off" there by a driving service, the prosecutor's office reported. When the teen did not recognize the location, he took a photo of a home in the 4800 block of Lenox Street to send the image to a relative on his phone.

At that point, a man confronted the victim.

As the teen began to walk away from the home he photographed, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the back.

Medics were called to the scene, and they took the teen to a local hospital for treatment.

The defendant turned himself in on Tuesday at the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct location.

The prosecutor's office said Robert Lequan Pugh has since been charged with:

Assault with intent to murder.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent.

Three counts of felony firearm.

Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday morning in the 36th District Court.