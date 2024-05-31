Authorities seize $50,000 worth of drugs, 6 firearms and 2023 Corvette in Wayne County bust

Arrested Wayne State protesters released, another Michigan farmworker has bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs, along with a Corvette and more, during a drug bust operation in Detroit and Plymouth Township.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed the two search warrants on May 30, with assistance from the DEA, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Plymouth Township authorities.

Authorities seized $50,000 worth of drugs, six guns and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette after executing search warrants in Detroit and Plymouth Township. Michigan State Police

Detectives seized the 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 277 suspected fentanyl pills, over 290 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of heroin, according to Michigan State Police.

The street value of these drugs is estimated to be about $50,000.

They also recovered six firearms, three of which were reported stolen out of local areas. The detectives also seized a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette and cash.

Two suspects were taken into custody and lodged pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.