Authorities seeking public's help in solving 17-year-old cold case in Oakland County, Michigan

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of two men, whose bodies were found 17 years ago along Interstate 75 in Independence Township, Michigan.

Terry Lee Holbin, 51, and Ronnie Ralph Tripp, 55, were last seen in October 2006. The two men, who lived together in Flint Township, were found dead in April 2008 near the M-15 exit on northbound I-75. Investigators say their deaths were ruled as homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe the men were shot several months before their bodies were found. A year after the discovery, authorities learned that Holbin owned a 1999 Chevy pickup that was set on fire before it was found.

The sheriff's office is now asking for the public's help as there is limited evidence and viable tips were investigated a long time ago.

Terry Lee Holbin (left) and Ronnie Ralph Tripp were found dead in April 2008 in Oakland County, Michigan. Their murder remains unsolved, and authorities are asking for the public's help. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

"We never give up on finding the perpetrators in heinous cases like this to not only hold them accountable for their actions but to give the family some sense of closure," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "The public's help would be greatly appreciated, and if they have any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of someone, they would be eligible for a reward."

Authorities say no one has been ruled out as a suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

"There have been extensive investigations over the years, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unresolved," said Detective Sergeant Matt Peschke in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who may have information, no matter how small, to come forward. This case has remained open, and any new leads could be crucial in bringing closure to this mystery."