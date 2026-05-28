Auburn Hills residents invited to pick up leftover bottled water supplies

Residents of Auburn Hills, Michigan, are invited to pick up emergency bottled water supplies left over from the response to a water main break earlier this month.

A 42-inch water main broke on May 10 in Auburn Hills, disrupting water service and supplies to several communities in Oakland County. Boil water advisories were in effect for some residents for several days.

Emergency water distributions were part of the local response.

The City of Auburn Hills has some remaining supplies and city residents can pick up water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Department of Public Works building, 1500 Brown Road. There will be a limit of three cases per vehicle. This is for Auburn Hills residents only, proof of residency will be requested.

"Keeping an emergency water supply is important during unexpected situations such as natural disasters, power outages, or other emergencies. Unopened, commercially bottled water is the safest, most reliable option for long-term storage. Use this water to start or restock your emergency water supply," city officials said.

The above video originally aired on May 11, 2026.