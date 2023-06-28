Watch CBS News
Attempted sexual assault near Eastern Michigan University under investigation

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti police and Eastern Michigan University police are investigating after a reported attempted sexual assault near the university's campus. 

At about midnight on Sunday, June 25, Ypsilanti officers were dispatched to Washtenaw Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived, a female victim gave police details about an attempted sexual assault involving a male suspect.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as being a white man with a thin build, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a plain white polo shirt and black pants.

According to police, he was last seen running south on Wallace Street. 

Ypsilanti and Eastern Michigan University police continue investigating the incident and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784 or the TIP line at 734-292-5429.

